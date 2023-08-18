Reitz, Martin J.

RUSH, NY: Martin J. Reitz died unexpectedly and peacefully on August 10, 2023, in his home at the age of 93. Martin was predeceased by his first wife, Rosemary (1981) and his second wife Eleanor (2005). Also, his older brother James (Betty) Reitz and twin sister Marjorie (Ronald) Coleman. Surviving is son Daniel (Alex Rodriguez) Reitz of PA, daughter Diane (William) Abrams of Walworth, stepdaughter Marcia (Bill Green) Smith and Christine (Marc) Osborne. Additionally, he leaves grandchildren Julia Rose Abrams, Aubrey Macleod, Jerrod (Melanie) Dryzynski, Heather Peacock, Jason Peacock. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children that helped him whenever he needed anything.

Marty also leaves his long time, treasured friend, lodge brother and co-worker John Armendinger and his Florida Orchid buddy and good friend, Walter “Skip” Leggett.

He was a man of varied interests, and an avid orchid grower (there are about 200 in Florida alone). Most recently he was honored as a 70-year mason, he was still the organist at the Acacia Masonic Lodge in Stuart, FL before he headed north for the summer. He loved playing the organ in Rush, New York and Hobe Sound, Florida at various churches and weddings.

“Uncle” Marty lived a wonderful life and will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family may call MONDAY August 28th from 4-7 PM at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. (3325 Winton Rd. S, Rochester, NY 14623) a Masonic Service will take place at 7 PM. Martin’s Funeral Service will be held in the Interfaith Chapel of the Funeral Home TUESDAY August 29th at 11 AM. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery.