Remington, Dale Arthur 

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL: Age 77, passed away on March 14, 2019 at Zephyrhills Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Oceanside, CA on April 15, 1941 to parents Earl Remington & Eloise Thompson. Dale spent most of his life in Western NY before he moved to Zephyrhills, FL in 2003. Dale was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and later spent many years working in the electronics industry. Dale was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, a voracious reader, a lover of animals, a master tinkerer, a savant of obscure facts, and a genuine good guy. He was preceded in death by his mother Eloise, his father Earl, his sister Jan, and his beloved son Dirk. Survivors include his wife of 58 years Doris, his son Darvin (Maud), his daughter Danielle (David), 7 grandchildren Denny (Kasie), Cameron, DJ, Fleur, Jack, Mariah, and Alex, great granddaughter Addy, brother Terry (Charlotte), and nieces and nephews. Dale will truly be missed by all who knew him. A committal service will be held on Monday, April 1st at 11 am at Floral Memory Gardens in Dade City, FL with a luncheon following. Arrangements are being handled by Hodges Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation.