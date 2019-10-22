Renner, June A. 

NEWARK: June A. Renner, 94, died on Sunday (October 20, 2019) at the MM Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua. Friends may call from 2 till 6 PM on Thursday (October 24th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday (October 25th) at the First United Methodist Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in the East Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to Friends of the Newark Public Library, 121 High Street, Newark, New York 14513. June was born in the Town of Phelps on March 31, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles and Minnie Zimmerman Brignall. She graduated from Phelps High School in 1941 and from SUNY at Geneseo in 1945. “ Miss Brignall” was an elementary teacher in the Pal-Mac school system, teaching fourth and fifth grades. She retired in 1980 after 35 years of teaching. June was invited to join the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a group of outstanding women educators in 1977. She was the President of the Omega Chapter 1992-1994. She became a member of the Wayne County Retired Teachers and served as parliamentarian for a number of years. A life member of the New York State retired Teachers. She also served on the Robert W. Mac Vittie Society Advisory Council at SUNY Geneseo. She became a volunteer for the Wayne County Chapter of the American Red Cross in 1981. She assisted in the office; on the disaster team, was a liaison helping families with communication with the military and was the Chapters historian. June won the Harold Spies Disaster Award in 1999 for her work in disaster relief. She was a member of the Friends of the Newark Public Library, volunteering at the book review luncheons. June was a member of the Red Hat Society and had been a Guide of the Travelers Club. June is survived by a special niece Karen Brege of Tonawanda and many other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Elwood in 2000 and several brothers and sisters. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com