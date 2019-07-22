Renner, Richard R.

SAVANNAH: Age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica, NY. He was born on February 5, 1941 to Helen and Robert Renner. He graduated from Savannah High School. He later joined the U.S. Army where he served his Country from 1963-1965. He worked at Newark Wayne State School for 20+ years until early retirement. He was married to Mary Ann (Renner) Bohler for 16 years. He was a volunteer with the Savannah Fire Department. He loved to cook and spend time with family and friends. He also enjoyed crocheting, making afghans for people, playing card games and reading anything by James Patterson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert J. Renner and Helen (Metcalf) Renner (as well as other immediate family members). He is survived by 2 brothers, Daniel Renner (Pat Renner) and Dale Renner (Jerry Marcial); 2 daughters, Kymberly King (Karl King) and Karen Moore (Shawn Moore); 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, a nephew, 4 great nieces and 2 great nephews. A graveside service will be held by Norton Funeral Home on Saturday at 11:00am, July 27th at Crusoe Cemetery in Savannah. Richard will be honored for his military service and will be interred alongside his mother and father. Condolences may be sent to Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church Street, PO Box 218, Savannah, NY 13146. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any pediatric cancer charity in his name. The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth Hospital and Norton Funeral Home for their efforts and dedications. “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart” – A.A. Milne