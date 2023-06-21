Reno, Daniel R. 

WEBSTER/SODUS: Passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023 at the young age of 59.

Dan was predeceased by his mother and father, Carolyn (Champion) Pompa and George Reno; step-father Joseph Pompa and brother Joseph Reno.

He is survived by his loving wife of six years, Michelle (Frank); sister Lorraine Isaac; brother Raymond Pompa, sons: Daniel (Kayli) Reno and Christopher (Alicia) Reno; daughter Maryn Reno; 9 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Dan was born on December 10, 1963 and lived in Webster, NY most of his life. He attended Webster Schroeder High School and earned his GED diploma in 1982 and worked various jobs. He also worked at Xerox for many years earning several awards for innovative ideas which saved the company money. He then left Xerox to pursue his own pest control business, All Gone Pest Control, which he did for over 30 years. He also was a school bus driver for the Williamson Central School District for the last 8 years. Dan always appreciated the various goodies he would receive from his “kids” for the holidays and enjoyed the kinship he had with his colleagues at the bus garage.

Dan enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycles, hunting, fishing, bowling, camping and spending time with friends and family. Dan was always the life of the party and people warmed up to him quickly. He always made you feel at ease and never failed to make you laugh.

Dan touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by many. You may be gone from our sight, but you will never be gone from our hearts.

Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) June 22, 2023 from 5pm - 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Dan pre-wrote the following for his obituary:

“Life threw me a curveball, unfortunately it’s strike three. But all in all it was a good game. Now it’s time for me to go home.”