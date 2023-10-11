Renz, Donald O.

FORMERLY LYONS: Born September 28, 1930, passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2023. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Frances, of 58 years. He is also survived by daughters Joan Hall (Florida); Kathleen Montag (Pittsford) and her husband Michael; and Julie Dastvan (Maryland), and her husband Farhad. Surviving grandchildren: Robert and J.L. Mehlenbacher, David Hall; Rachael and Gabrielle Montag; Christian, Arianna, and Bella Dastvan.

Donald proudly served in the Navy 1950-1954 as a sonar technician during the Korean War. Donald and Frances lived in Lyons NY for 30 years.

He worked at Garlock Inc 1954-1992 in the Data Processing Department. He was a member of the Red Jacket Power Squadron. Later in life, Donald became a prolific painter, enjoyed building model ships to scale, and relished living in the sunshine of Florida.