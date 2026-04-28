Rewa, Victoria “Vicki Jo” (Moody)

Beloved wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend

November 18, 1968 – April 24, 2026

Savannah; Victoria “Vicki Jo” Rewa, a beloved wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend, transitioned from this life on April 24, 2026, at the age of 57.

Victoria is survived by her devoted husband, of 28 years, Martin Rewa and her cherished children; Jeffrey David of North Rose, Martin Rewa Jr. of Savannah, Ryan Rewa of Savannah, Kristi (Dale) Prieskorn of Mancelona, Mi., Richard (Makayla) Harper Jr. of Cleveland, Tn., Merranda (Brian) Allen of Clyde, and Samantha (Shawn) Allen of Wolcott. She leaves behind sixteen beloved grandchildren; Lily Thompson, Trista David, Owen Rewa, Ethan Rewa, Aiden Thompson, Rylie David, Marik Rewa, Ali Dobson, Joseph Allen, Iris Harper, Isaac Harper, Tanner Priescorn, Jackson Dobson, Phoenix Harper, Weston Rewa, and Maeze Harper. Her treasured kitties, Angel, Snowball, Jade, Gabby, Gizmo and Mischief also survive her.

Victoria is further survived by her siblings; Jeremiah Moody of Savannah, Theodore Moody of Savannah, Clifford Snow of Kelso, Wa., Shannon Davis of Maryville, Tn., and Amanda KaDel of Waterloo, as well as her cherished friends, Pam Rose, Susie Isbell, Dawn Waldron, Connie Eygnor, Jean Koehler, Tracey Glidden, Bobby Jo Orsborne, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Victoria was preceded in death by her beloved son Christopher Rewa and her parents Wayne Moody, Bonnae Stanley, and Jan Rewa.

Victoria was passionate about collecting gemstones, spending quality time with family and friends, caring for her beloved kitties, camping, feeding and listening to the song birds, giving others manicures, and candle making. Beyond her home, Vicki was a dedicated servant to the Savannah-South Butler area. Her leadership as President of the Butler-Savannah Cemetery Board and her work with the Fire Department Auxiliaries left a lasting mark on the community she called home.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, May 1 from 4 – 6 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church Street, Savannah. A funeral service will be Saturday, May 2 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Butler – Savannah Cemetery. Vicki’s family invites you to the Savannah Fire Hall, 10770 State Route 89, Savannah, to continue celebrating her life.