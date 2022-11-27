Reybrouck, Barbara R. Vasseur (nee Loveless)

SODUS: Passed peacefully on November 25, 2022 at age 96.

Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Dyane and Daniel Kane; son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Cheryl Vasseur, special granddaughter and her husband: Stacey and Andrew Rose; (3) great grandsons; sisters: Patricia Bennett and Dolores Hillegeer; sister-in-law: Patricia Ippolito.

Predeceased by her dear mother: Phoebe (Veley) Loveless; husbands: Bernard Reybrouck and Eugene Vasseur, and daughter: Darlene Vasseur.

Barbara worked most of her life as a household engineer. She enjoyed sewing, making doll clothes and embroidering. She also liked to cook and bake. Barbara loved garage sales and enjoyed having them as well as going to them. In younger days, she worked in her flower and vegetable gardens and used to can all the fruit and vegetables she could. Visitors could always expect cookies, cake, or pie.

Calling hours will held on (Wednesday) November 30, 2022 from 11am - 1pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Private funeral service and burial in Lake View Cemetery, Pultneyville.

Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

