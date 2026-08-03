Reyn, Kaye Y. (Yarrow)

July 28, 1935 – July 30, 2026

Wolcott: Kaye Reyn, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2026 after a short stay at the Pines of Peace in Ontario.

A private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband of 72 years, Christian, who passed away January 18, 2026.

Kaye was born July 28, 1935 in Hannibal NY, the daughter of the late Harold and Clara P. (Poormon) Yarrow. She graduated high school and went on to be a secretary at the Sealright Company in Fulton NY, took courses at Auburn community College and continued until her retirement to be the secretary to the principal at Florentine Hendrick Elementary School in Wolcott. After retirement she was able to enjoy all of her favorite things including spending lots of time in her flower gardens, decorating her beautiful home, antique hunting with Chris, crafting, cooking delicious meals and adoring her grandchildren. She also spent time as the part time secretary for the Wolcott Methodist Church.

Kaye was a very special person to so many as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She married her loving husband Christian Reyn Jr. on June 12, 1954.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin (Chris) Scholla and Christine (Jeffrey) Stuck; son, Richard (Beverly) Reyn; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her fur daughter Sofie; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her husband; three sisters; one brother.

Kaye’s family would like to request memorial contributions be directed to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, New York 14519.

The family will have a celebration of life for both Christian and Kaye on August 16th from 3-5pm at the home of Dick and Bev Reyn (10763 Lummisville RD. Wolcott, NY 14590