August 7, 2020
Reynolds, Bonnita M.

by WayneTimes.com
August 7, 2020

MACEDON/BATAVIA, NY: Passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 77.  She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Marge Passage, and her brother Robert Passage. Bonnie is survived by her companion Raymond Hodder of Macedon, NY; her children Anne Knight of Hilton, NY, Stacy Jouppi of Honeoye, NY and her son Michael (Lisa) Treat, of Wheatfield, IN; grandchildren, Spencer Knight, Taylor Knight, Crystal Vermette, Marissa Treat, Mitchell Jouppi, Brandon Treat, Michael (Travis) Treat, and 7 great grandchildren. Bonnie retired from NY State Insurance Fund. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Bonnie enjoyed cooking, crafting, sewing, and quilting often making hand crafted items for family members or community organizations.  She enjoyed spending her Winters, in Lake Wales, Florida at the Saddle Bag Resort where she was active in the community. She will be remembered for her caring and loving heart. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services for Bonnie will be held at time, and date, to be determined at the Macedon Center United Methodist Church with burial in Macedon Center Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the American Heart Association, 25 Circle Street, #102, Rochester, NY 14607, phone (585) 371-3227, or online at www.heart.org/en/afffiliates/new-york/rochester. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. 

Local Weather

