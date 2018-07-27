Reynolds, Kenneth M. 

MACEDON: Ken passed away on July 25, 2018 at his home in Macedon, NY at age 94. He was born in Oswego, NY on July 25, 1924 and was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Minnie; brother, Harold. He served in the Philippines during World War II and was past commander of Peterson-Hall Legion Post. Having spent many years in the food processing industry, Ken retired from Birds-Eye Foods in 1987. He is survived by his wife, Jean; three daughters, Ellen (Richard) Miller, Ann (Charles) Wood and Barbara (William) Midura; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Bryan) Hopkins, Lorna (Brian) DeCarolis, Charlotte (Charles) Kalaghan, Benjamin (Brianne) Midura and Megan (Danny) Songer; five great-grandchildren, Brynn, Ben, Emmett, Charlie and Abram. Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 4-7 PM on Wednesday (August 1) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Ken’s memorial service will be held on Thursday (August 2) at 11 AM in First Baptist Church of Macedon, 58 Main St., Macedon, NY 14502. Contributions in Ken’s memory may be directed to the church. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.