February 23rd 2021, Tuesday
Reynolds, Leslie Francis

by WayneTimes.com
February 23, 2021

LYONS: Leslie Francis Reynolds 80, of Butternut St. died Feb. 21, 2021. A funeral mass will be Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 10 AM,at St. Michaels Church (St. Joseph the Worker , Phelps St. Lyons) Burial in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis Tenn. or St. Michael’s Church, Lyons. Les was born in Waterloo, August 29, 1940, son of John & Ellen Narrigan Reynolds. He retired from Wright Components  as a machinist where he worked there many years. He was a tax preparer for over 30 yrs. and he managed the H & R Block office in Geneva  and  Newark. He served in the Navy & also was in the Navy Reserves. He was a member of American Legion of Lyons & an active member of St. Michael’s Church in Lyons. He was an altar server in his earlier years, in Waterloo. He liked to bike ride, hunt, & do metal detection and had a collection of pens. Survived by his wife of 40 yrs, Frances (Vitar) Reynolds, 2 children Amy (Frederick) Klee of Phelps, and Eric Reynolds. 4 stepchildren: Louis (Diane) DelPapa of Inman, S. Carolina, Kenneth DelPapa of Fairport, Bart (Tammy) DelPapa of Lyons, Thomas (Beth) DelPapa of Clifton Springs. Several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, 2 sisters Ann Haas of Seneca Falls, Kathy Staunton of Kalamazoo, Michigan, cousin John (Jack) Cumming of Thornsdale, Texas, several nieces & nephews  Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons, visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Reynolds, Leslie Francis

LYONS: Leslie Francis Reynolds 80, of Butternut St. died Feb. 21, 2021. A funeral mass will be Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 10 AM,at St. Michaels Church (St. Joseph the Worker , Phelps St. Lyons) Burial in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis Tenn. or St. Michael's […]

