Reynolds, Marjorie Louise

MARION: Passed away peacefully at the age of 75 at Demay Living Center on Tuesday August 13, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Carl Reynolds of Marion; survived by her sister, Susan (Jeffery) Kittle of Marion; and brother, Carmen (Sharlene) Reynolds of Marion; nieces and nephews, Katie (Tim) Cooley of Marion, Andrea (Greg) Ide of Ontario, Rachel (Phil) Dorf of Marion, Ben (Jolene) Kittle of Syracuse, Lynnette (Paul) Polochock of Sodus, Lori (Chris) Chociej of Marion, Lisa (Tony Van Curen) Cramer of Newark; as well as 16 great nieces and nephews, 3 great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many dear friends and staff at Demay Living Center. Marjorie retired from Marion Central School District after 40+ years of service. Friends and family are invited to call Sunday August 18th 1pm till 2pm at The United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505 where the Funeral will be held 2pm immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie’s memory to Demay Living Center, 100 Sunset Drive, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com