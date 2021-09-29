Reynolds, Miriam Bohrer

SODUS: Age 77, passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimers on September 28, 2021. She is survived by her children, Ron (Diana) Reynolds, Steven (Tammy) Reynolds, Rick (Darlene) Reynolds, Debbie (Randy) Gross, Rob Jr. (April) Reynolds, Teresa (Raffaele Marsocci) Reynolds, Lynda (Mike) Bechtold, Melissa (Nick) Freeman, and Peter Reynolds; her 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sisters, Esther (Charles) Catchpole, Judith (William) Bullard; and brother in law GH Nunn. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Reynolds in 2020; parents, Walter and Virginia Bohrer; brother, Steven Bohrer and sister, Ruth Nunn.

Miriam loved to take care of others. She raised her 9 children and adored her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She helped out her parents with their rental properties and in later years took care of her mother until she passed. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family and she will be greatly missed.

Due to COVID-19 her “Celebration of Life” will be for family only at 1pm, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Alton Gospel Tabernacle, 5849 NY-14, North Rose, NY 14516 (On NY-14 in Alton, NY). In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to go to Alzheimer’s research at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.