Reynolds, Robert E. 

SODUS: Age 82, passed away peacefully from complications of Parkinson’s on January 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife and sweetheart of 51 years, Miriam; his children, Ron (Diana) Reynolds, Steven (Tammy) Reynolds, Rick (Darlene) Reynolds, Debbie (Randy) Gross, Rob Jr. (April) Reynolds, Teresa Reynolds, Lynda (Mike) Bechtold, Melissa (Nick) Freeman, and Peter Reynolds; his 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mazie Reynolds, Esther (Charles) Catchpole, GH Nunn and Judith (William) Bullard. Predeceased by his parents, Nathan & Gertrude Reynolds; sibling, Eleanor, George, Aldeen, John, Fred, Myron, Charles and Priscilla. Robert retired from Xerox and was an avid gardener and gentlemen farmer. He loved working with his bees and many other animals, working the land, and watching things grow. Friends and family are invited to attend his “Celebration of Life” at 12:00pm Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at the Alton Gospel Tabernacle, 5849 NY-14, North Rose, NY 14516 (On NY-14 in Alton, NY). In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to go to Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s research. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com