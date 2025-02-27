What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Reynolds, Sharlene F. 

February 27, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

MARION, EAST PALMYRA, CONQUEST: Entered into rest on February 25, 2025 at the age of 83. She is predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Florence Stanley; twin sister, Sharon Lasher; grandson, Kevin Cretelle;. Survived by loving husband of 49 years, Carmon; children, Jeff (Mary) Grimm, Robert (Elena) Coyle, Tracy (Christopher) Cretelle, Dianne Coyle; five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, K9 companions, Maddie and Missy; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service, 1PM, March 8th at the Walworth United Methodist Church, 3679 Main St., Walworth, NY 14568. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 for her love of animals. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com.

