Reynolds, Wesley G. 

MARION: Entered into rest on March 23, 2025, at the age of 95. He is predeceased by his wife, Shirley; son, Steven; brothers, Wallace, Owin, and Richard. Survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Wesley was a Veteran of the US Army where he proudly served his Country. He loved the time he spent in Florida with his wife and friends. Wes would tell you many stories about his life, with that contagious smile. He was a true Ford man, working at local dealerships over the years. He had a special dog, Polly, that he would talk about frequently. He just loved helping friends, and neighbors, whether it was delivering food, or taking someone to a doctor’s appointment, or maybe working on your car. Wes really loved his nieces and nephews! His most recent joy in his life was Kubota tractor, that he proudly owned. He LOVED life, and really cherished his family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, April 5th, 1PM till 2PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the service will be held 2PM, immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513 or the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424. Online condolences may be expressed at

