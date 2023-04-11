Reynolds, William

WOLCOTT: William Reynolds, 84, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, with his family by his side, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call from noon – 2 pm, Friday, April 14, at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home, 2 PM. Burial will follow in Glenside Cemetery.

Bill was born on May 11, 1938, in Wolcott, the son of the late Harold (Doc) and Gladys (Ely) Reynolds. Bill served in the Army and the Army reserves for 10 years. He also played semi pro baseball and had a very special relationship with Chuck Tanner, manager of the Pirates and all the team players. Bill and his wife, Cathy, owned and operated the Reynolds Family Shop from 1960 thru 1996. They also purchased the Wolcott Liquor and Wine in 1984 where Bill retired from in 2021. Bill and Cathy enjoyed traveling and were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in Paris, France.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Catherine (Richardson); daughters Cristi (Timothy) Luciano and Deborah Reynolds; grandson, Nicholas (Ashley) Luciano; granddaughter Angella Luciano; a great-granddaughter Charlotte Mae Luciano.

Besides his parents Bill is precede in death by his Aunt Mae Reynolds.

Memorial donations in Bills’ name can be made to the Lakeshore Ambulance, 5841 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY, 14590.