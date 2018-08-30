Ribis, Chris M. 

SODUS: Age 44, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Thelma Gillette. He is survived by his daughters, Emily, Alison and Morgan of Sodus and their mother, Lorie Ribis (Glerum); mother, Fran Gillette of Williamson; brother, Daniel of Williamson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to calling hours 4:00pm-7:30pm, Wednesday, September 5th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where funeral service will be held promptly at 7:30pm. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Cracker Box Palace, 6450 Shaker Rd., Alton, NY 14413. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com