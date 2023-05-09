Powered by Dark Sky
May 9th 2023, Tuesday
Rice, Bernie Tyler

by WayneTimes.com
May 9, 2023

LYONS:  Bernice  Rice, 100, passed away on Saturday,  May 6, 2023, at Newark Manor Nursing Home.  

Friends may call on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 10-11 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. in Lyons.  A graveside service will held at 11:30 AM on Saturday May 13th at  the  South Lyons Cemetery on Rte 14S in Lyons.

 Bernice was born March 7, 1923 to Alvin F. Tyler and Glennie Nelson Tyler of Pleasant Valley Road, Lyons.  She attended Country School, entered Lyons Union School in 1934 graduating  in 1938 at the age of 15. Bernice worked at Bloomer Brothers in Newark during World War II. She married Earle B. Rice on April 13, 1946 and  celebrated 47 years together. They raised their 3 sons in Alloway.

 She was a long time member of the Lyons United Methodist Church and  enjoyed being organist for over 35 years. She was Secretary Treasurer for the Lyons Cemetery Association for 26 years and did catering  for a number of years.  Bernice moved to The Terrace at Newark in 2013 and  enjoyed  time with staff and  new friends before moving  to the Newark Manor in 2019.

 She is survived by her children, Randall (Jeanne) of Clyde, Robert (Gail) of  Palos Heights, Illinois and Barry (Kristen) of Stanley. The mother of her Grandchildren, Lynette Rice. Grandchildren, Jason (Meghan) and Jordanne of Buffalo and Jared (Jamie) of Newark.  Five Great Grandchildren, 4 Step Grandchildren and niece Andrea (Ernie) Evangelist of Lyons. Bernice was predeceased by her parents, her husband Earle in 1993, brother Robert Tyler in 2018, sister-in-law Kathleen Tyler in 2014 and niece Judy in 1968.

 Thank You to the staff at the Newark Manor, especially Walter and Amy, for the care and kindness shown to our mother.

 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to  Lyons United Methodist Church, 93 William St., Lyons, NY 14489 or charity of your choice.

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

Rice, Bernie Tyler

