Obituaries
Rice, Olan L.
CLYDE/SAVANNAH: Age 91, passed away Thursday, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Clyde, son of the late Lawrence Rice and Nettie Steitler Rice. Prior to retirement he was a self-employed dairy farmer at Rice-Way Farms. He enjoyed working his farm, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is predeceased by a son Roger Rice, two brothers, Everett Rice and Ernie Prince, a grandson, Roger Rice Jr, and a daughter in-law, Clara Rice. Survived by his wife of soon to be 70 years, Dorothy Garland Rice, daughters, Cindy (Ray) Gould of Savannah, Shirley (Paul) Burnisky of Phelps, Melanie (Ed) Brockhuizen of Newark, son , Randy Rice of Savannah, three brothers, Bruce (Joyce) Rice, David (Mary Grace) Rice, Merle (Shirley) Rice, and sister, June Webber, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the circumstances, a private graveside will take place at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the Sunnyside Baptist Church, 11648 Galen Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com
Latest News
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Below is the update to the current COVID-19 statistics. As of 5/27/20, Wayne County Public Health can confirm that our...
Small Business Info from County Economic Development and Planning
Wayne County Economic Development and Planning has been closely monitoring the current business situation and are actively working to share...
Cervantes of Williamson named All-American in Track & Field
All-America honors for the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field season were announced last week by the U.S....
Recent Obituaries
Wade, Carl W.
WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on May 27, 2020 at age 73. Predeceased by his parents: Donald...
Rice, Olan L.
CLYDE/SAVANNAH: Age 91, passed away Thursday, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in...
Boyd, Doris DeMay
PORT GIBSON: Passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by he parents Elden and...