Rice, Olan L. 

CLYDE/SAVANNAH: Age 91, passed away Thursday, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Clyde, son of the late Lawrence Rice and Nettie Steitler Rice. Prior to retirement he was a self-employed dairy farmer at Rice-Way Farms. He enjoyed working his farm, and spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is predeceased by a son Roger Rice, two brothers, Everett Rice and Ernie Prince, a grandson, Roger Rice Jr, and a daughter in-law, Clara Rice. Survived by his wife of soon to be 70 years, Dorothy Garland Rice, daughters, Cindy (Ray) Gould of Savannah, Shirley (Paul) Burnisky of Phelps, Melanie (Ed) Brockhuizen of Newark, son , Randy Rice of Savannah, three brothers, Bruce (Joyce) Rice, David (Mary Grace) Rice, Merle (Shirley) Rice, and sister, June Webber, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the circumstances, a private graveside will take place at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the Sunnyside Baptist Church, 11648 Galen Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com