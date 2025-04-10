Rice, Sharon A. 

CLYDE: Sharon A. Rice 86, of Clyde passed way Thursday, April 10, 2025. She was born in Lyons, NY. Daughter of the late Robert Yates and the late Olga Lauster Yates.

Sharon was involved in many volunteer activities including: North Rose/Clyde Chamber of Commerce, Republican Committee person for T/Galen. Past President for the Clyde Grange. Past President and Member of the Galen Historical Society. Past President of the Clyde Lions Club. Involved in Nacel a French Student Exhange program. Served as Director of the American Field Service (AFS), a foreign student exchange program for 20 years. Throughout the years they had hosted 9 foreign exchange students: Kal/Jordan, Andre/Germany, Lucia/Ireland, Zabri/Malaysia, Steen/Greenland, Gilcleya/Brazil, Hanno/Germany, Gabor/Hungary. Wayne and Sharon enjoyed travelling and visited all 50 state and 17 countries. They were able to visit almost all of their exchange students in their home countries.

She is predeceased by her son, Scott Rice, and brothers Robert and LeRoy Yates.

She is survived by her husband Wayne Rice, of 65 years They were married on August 8, 1959. Son, Jeffrey (Erika) Rice, of Clyde NY. Daughters, Lisa (Steve) Harrall of Rhode Island, and Jill Kise of Clyde NY. Sister, Carol Geiger of Clyde and Brother Craig Yates of Walworth.

Grandchildren: Bryan (Kayla) Rice, Kristen (Nicolas) Rice Jamie (Amanda) Alberico, Joshua Alberico, Peter (Elysha) Alberico and Donald Alberico Jr. Kenneth (Brooke) Kise and Harlei (Logan) Kise. She has 4 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 3:00-6:00 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. Burial will be private at Rose Cemetary, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 16, at 11:00 am at the North Rose United Methodist Church. For those wishing to make contributions in Sharon’s name may do so to the charity/organization of your choosing. www.catoredcreek.com