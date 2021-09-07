Rice, Sr., William Deo

ROSE: Age 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 04, 2021, at Demay Living Center. He was born in Hammondsport, March 16, 1930, son of the late Charles Rice, and Genevieve Brown Rice. He was honorably discharged from the Army after serving in the Korean Conflict. After retiring from Kodak as a supervisor he enjoyed working at Marshall Farms in North Rose. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and was an expert archer.

William is predeceased by his wife, Onalee (2018), brother, Harold Rice, and sister, Margie Beers.

Survived by his sons, William Rice Jr. of the Woodlands Texas, Thomas Rice of Canandaigua, Toby Rice of Rose, daughter, Barbara (Roger) Betts of North Rose, brother, Richard (Susan) Rice of Prattsburgh, sister, Rosie Steele of Bath, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Thursday, September 9, 11:00-1:00 with a funeral service at 1, at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial to follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to the Rose United Methodist Church, PO box 100, Rose, NY 14542. www.catoredcreek.com