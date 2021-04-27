Powered by Dark Sky
April 28th 2021, Wednesday
Rich, Ellen Young

April 27, 2021

MARION: Entered into rest on April 24, 2021 at the age of 95.  Predeceased by her husband, Harry; survived by daughter, Martha (Robert Curtis) Rich. See stevensfhmarion.com for full obituary.

Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, 1PM - 3PM at the United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505 where the Memorial Service will be held 3PM immediately following calling hours. Masks and social distancing will be required.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the Marion Community Christmas Program, 5100 Owls Nest Rd., Marion, NY 14505  or Brantling Ski Patrol, 4015 Fish Farm Rd., Sodus, NY 14551.  Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

