Rich, Jr., Frank P. 

In Loving Memory

WILLIAMSON: Frank passed away peacefully at home on February 23,2026 at the age of 81.

He was born on June 2, 1944 in West Seneca, N.Y. to Frank and Sara Rich. Frank graduated from Western Michigan University in 1969 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He had a long and distinguished career as an engineer for Xerox in Rochester, NY.

Frank leaves behind his loving and devoted wife, Julie, along with his children: Lynelle Rich, Karen Elizabeth (Tim) Vanderlinde, Richard (Joanne) Nuijens, Matthew Nuijens, and Dan (Kristin) Nuijens; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Frank was predeceased by his late wife Barbara Nichols, whom he shared his life with for 27 years, and their son Dr. Andrew Nuijens.

Frank lived in the Williamson community for over 30 years and belonged to the Williamson United Methodist Church. After retirement, he volunteered to help develop the Williamson Town Park. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed many hours in his workshop.

Family and friends are warmly invited to gather, share memories, and celebrate Frank’s life on March 29, 2026 from 1-4pm at the North Lodge in the Williamson Town Park.

Frank’s strength, love, wisdom and giving nature will be missed by all who knew him.

In remembrance, please consider planting a tree or donating to the Williamson Town Park.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com