Richards, Ronald Lee

FAIRBANKS, AK/NEWARK, NY:

Monday, February 9, 2026, Ronald Lee Richards died in Fairbanks, Alaska. He passed in the morning with his beloved wife, Sharon, by his side.

Ron was born January 19, 1950, in Lyons, New York, to Harold and Jean (Wright) Richards. Ron grew up in Newark, New York. Ron graduated from Newark High School Class of 1969. He attended SUNY Morrisville Community College and the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, Alaska.

As a kid, Ron had a love of the outdoors and would often take his beagles and his rifle into the woods after school to hunt. Ron’s love for the outdoors eventually drew him to Alaska, where he continued to explore and attended the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. Ron was a Reserve member of the USM/Army from 1970-1978.

During his attending school in Alaska, Ron worked on the Alaskan pipeline. Ron had a strong sense of justice, which led him to a 25-year career with the Alaska State Troopers. Ron was dedicated to his community and worked to create the community sports area in Two Rivers, Alaska.

Ron loved animals and he shared that whenever he could. He started Pleasant Valley Animal Park to give people an up-close view of Alaskan wildlife, including his two bears, Samson and Delilah. Ron also was instrumental in doing an episode of Doctor Dee Animal Vet with his bear Deliah. Ron also loved to give his community hayrides on his horse-drawn sleigh. The family always said Ron should have been living in the 1800s, Go West, Young Man - and he did.

Ron is remembered for driving his first trip to Alaska with his German Shepard dog named Duke, in his punch bug, across Canada to Alaska. In later years, Ron made many trips to Alaska, once driving a school bus, Volkswagen bus, and recently his last journey was a in a Ford motor home.

Ron is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; son Clayton; grandchildren, Eleanor and Leo; son Jerod, and daughter-in-law, Courtney; grandchildren, Kaien and Luke; brother Fred Richards (Ruth); sisters, Jan Rising, Linda Hayes (Bart), and Pat Phillips. Also survived by nieces and nephews Debbie Flint, Anne Henry, Chad Frank, Kim Rooze, Joilynn Rising, Chris Rising, Charles Rising, Ben Hayes, Amanda Hayes, Jason Hayes, Scott Phillips, and Andrea Gillmore. Ron is preceded in death by his parents, son Derek, and brother Marshall Richards.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. March 28, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 395 Sockeye St., Pleasant Valley, AK. A memorial service will be held in New York at a later date.