Richardson, Doris H.

NORTH ROSE: Age 94, of Ridge Rd., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 11, 2018. Doris was born in Lyons, a daughter to the late Frank and Virginia Lane Chalupa on January 1, 1924. She retired from North Rose Wolcott Schools as a bus driver, where she enjoyed four generations of students. She enjoyed boating on Sodus Bay, gardening and her cottage on Cresent Beach. Predeceased by her husband, Lloyd in 2014, son, Dale in 2008, and grandson Samuel in 2009. She is survived by 2 daughters, Catherine (Bill) Reynolds of Wolcott and Jacqueline (Gary) Lockwood of Wolcott; son, Gary “Doc” (Toni) Richardson of Texas; 6 grandchildren, Debbie Reynolds, Christi Luciano, Garrett Richardson, Jessica Johnson, Pamela Lockwood and Cassandra Salo; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Chalupa and brother, Paul Chalupa; nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday (Aug. 15) from 6 to 8 pm and Thursday (Aug. 16) from 1 to 3 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., in North Rose, where a celebration of life will follow at 3 pm. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Rose Fire Department or to North Rose United Methodist Church in her memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com