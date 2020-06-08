Richardson, (Gabriel) Jeanette

ONTARIO: Jeanette was predeceased by her husband, Wayne J. Richardson, parents, Angelo & Jennie Gabriel, siblings, Dominic, Richard and Dorothy Gabriel. Survived by her children, Carol (Bill) Royall, Diane (Keith) Caine, Wayne (Marilyn) Richardson, and Barbara (Denny) Dey; sisters, Minnie Lodato, Rose Gabriel, Mary Molino, & Lucille Lamb; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeanette was renowned for her generous heart manifested in hospitality and quality cooking. She retired after 27 years as an electronics trouble-shooter from Xerox Corporation in Webster, NY. Private arrangements were made with Murphy Funeral Home, 1961 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519. A memorial funeral mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 or St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish/Martha Ministry, 5823 Walworth Road Ontario, NY 14519.