Richardson, Jacqueline Terry

SODUS POINT: Jacqueline Terry Richardson, a cherished figure in her community of Sodus Point and a beacon of creativity, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2024, at the age of 95. Born on September 22, 1928, in Hornell, NY, Jacqueline’s life was a testament to her resilience, artistic spirit, and dedication to her family and passions.

Jacqueline was the beloved matriarch of her family, leaving behind a legacy of love and strength. She was the devoted mother to her sons, William and Bradley Levis, and her daughter, Brenda Houle. Her love and teachings live on through her grandchildren, Brittany Houle, Jason Levis, and Sara Sims, and great-grandchildren Remi, Lauren, Kai, and Cameron whom she adored deeply.

An artist and photographer by heart, Jacqueline’s creative vision was a source of inspiration to many. Jacqueline was not only gifted in the arts but also a local entrepreneur. She was the original owner and creator of Skippers Landing in Sodus Bay, NY, a place that mirrored her charm and zest for life, welcoming all who visited with warmth and generosity.

Jacqueline’s spirit and legacy will continue to inspire those who knew her and the many lives she touched. She will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for her love, her unwavering support, and her endless creativity.

Her light, though no longer present in this world, will forever guide us in moments of darkness. Rest in peace, Jacqueline Richardson.