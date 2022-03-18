Powered by Dark Sky
March 18th 2022, Friday
Richardson, Lorie M. 

by WayneTimes.com
March 18, 2022

LYONS: Lorie M. Richardson, 56, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Laurel House in Newark.

A Celebration of Life is being planned.  Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorials in her name may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY  14513.

Lorie was born in Lyons, on August 25, 1965 the daughter of the late Robert Salerno and Geraldine Soucie Kaller.  She was a House Director for FLDDSO.  

She is survived by her siblings Cindy Pangburn and Jeffrey Kaller both of Lyons; her best friend Chrissy Lynn and her family; lifetime friends Reginald Wynn and Jerremmy Richardson;  many other special people in her life. 

keysorfuneralhomes.com 

