PALMYRA, NY: Passed away on October 4, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her husband, LaVerne S Richmond. Evelyn was born June 28, 1935 to the late Earl and Lila (Aldrich) Bristol. Evelyn is survived by her children; Bonnie (David) Winterton, Donald Richmond, Kimberly (Greg) Ranieri; grandchildren, Carli Rosenberg, Jena (Joe) Chiccino, Crystal and Timothy Richmond, Courtney (Tom) Munnings, Briana Conover; great grandchildren, Sam, Eli, Aubrey and Bentley.

Evelyn will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandma and as a kind and giving friend.

At the request of Evelyn; all services will be private; Evelyn will be laid to rest in Palmyra Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Rochester Regional Hospice. Memorial donations in memory of Evelyn may be directed to Rochester Regional Hospice Care. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.