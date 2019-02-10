Obituaries
Richmond, Fern M.
ONTARIO: Went home to be with her Lord on February 9, 2019 at age 93. Predeceased by her beloved husband, John Richmond in 2007. Fern was a longtime member of the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus. She was devoted to her family and loved being a mother and grandmother. Survived by her loving children: David (Peg) Richmond; daughters, Linda (Douglas) Sass, Sandra Peterham; special grandchildren, Michael (Heahter) Sass, Julie (Andrew) Holmes, Josiah, Noah, and Aaron Peterham; great-grandchildren, Michael Carew, Hailey Holmes and Sammy Sass; sister: Esther Benedict; sisters in law: Ruth Richmond and Julia Wemes; nieces and nephews; and special friends. Family and friends are invited to call (Thursday) February 14, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Young Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held at the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus on February 15, 2019 at 11:30am. Private interment in Furnaceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Fern can be made to the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
