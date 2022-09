ROCHESTER: Thurs., Sept. 22, 2022, age 64. Predeceased by his parents, Edwin J. and Sylvia Richter. He leaves his siblings, Jon (Sheila) Richter and Angela (Alan) Bartlow, Sr. of Williamson; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call 11–12 PM Friday, October 7 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster, where his Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 PM. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Pultneyville. Willard H Scott Funeral Home.