June 14, 2023
Riddervold, David

by WayneTimes.com
June 14, 2023

SODUS: David Riddervold, age 79, passed away Monday (May 22, 2023) at his home with his family by his side.

David was born February 29, 1944, the son of the Charles D. and Helen C. (Brown) Riddervold.

David served in the Navy from 1963 to 1964. He was a printer, bookkeeper, security officer of NYS and self-employed; owner of Chips in Sodus.

David was very personable and made many friends doing the things he loved; motorcycling, camping, fishing, singing and being with his family. His greatest accomplishment was his music. He always sang from his heart and entertained many with his songs and humor.

David is survived by his wife, Susan (Ashworth); and his sons, Charles (Gina) and William Riddervold (Michele); his brother, William (Janice) Riddervold; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

We will have a celebration of his life at Rose United Methodist church, 5050 N Main St, North Rose, Saturday (June 24) at 1 p.m.

