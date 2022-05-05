Powered by Dark Sky
May 5, 2022
Rider, Joan Louise 

May 5, 2022

PALMYRA, NEW YORK: Joan was Born in Bath, New York, on February 15, 1941, to the late William Richards and Virginia Lee Graves. She passed away May 1,2022, in Port Richey FL. 

She is survived by her husband Robert and son Todd (Erin). She is also survived by sisters Elizabeth (Jack) Gerkin , Ann York and Josephine York. And grandchildren Phylicia Rider, Tara Rider, Hannah Rider, Jessica Rider and a great grandson Rinnan Rider along with step children Brian Rider, Cynthia Samuelson and Richard Rider. 

She is predeceased by her mother Virginia York and by brothers James and Frank York. Joan taught elementary school in the Midlakes district for many years before she moved on to the family furniture business in Palmyra. She was the behind the scenes driving force that made the business successful. 

Aside from enjoying sewing, traveling, and reading, she donated countless hours to the Yates County Humane Society.

She was loved dearly by her husband, son and all family members and was well liked by anyone she met. Joan was caring, generous and loving to all; especially to her four legged friends that she adopted and fostered over the years. She will be missed by all she touched while on this earth and we have suffered a great loss while Heaven has gained a Saint.

A service will be held at family home May 9 at 2pm and if you wish to send a card or flowers the address is 

Rider Family

1877 wood Brook st 

Tarpon Springs Fl

34689

Also a donation may be made to 

Yates County Humane Society 

Penn Yan NY in her name

