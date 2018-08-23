Ridley, Irene (DeCann) 

NEWARK: Irene Ridley, 90 entered eternal rest on Monday, August 20, 2018, at Rochester General Hospital. Irene was born the daughter of the late James and Anna (Dous) DeCann on Wednesday, April 11, 1928, in Newark, NY. She spent her life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School class of 1945. During high school, she started working at Woolworths and worked her way up to store manager. At one point in her life, she sold real estate and eventually opened and ran an antique furniture store called “Town & Country Antiques” for 50 years. Irene enjoyed dancing and would do so, every chance she had. She also enjoyed going to car shows with her husband with one or both of their antique cars. Irene had a great sense of humor and loved to pick on people. Above all else, Irene loved her family and spending time with them. Irene will be remembered by her husband, Erling “Corky” Ridley; son, Kent Ridley; daughter, Melodie Ridley-Beman; granddaughter, Anna Beman; brother, James (Phyllis) DeCann; many nieces and nephews. Irene was predeceased by her sisters, Viola Moose, Janet Downey, and Teresa Pieters. Family will greet friends at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St., Newark on Friday, (August 24) from 4 to 7 p.m. A Memorial Service will be Saturday (August 25) at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Newark Cemetery. In memory of Irene, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association, 3500 Winton Pl, Suite 4, Rochester 14623 OR Lipson Cancer & Blood Center, 1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, 14621. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com