CLIFTON SPRINGS: Ella Ridosh (Hammond) died Monday 8/28/2023, Ella lost the battle to mental health and addiction. She is survived by her children, Kiara(Tee), Toby(Kaylie), and Anthony. Grandchildren, Michael, Eliza, Prince and Legend. Siblings, Antonia, Jennifer, Jason, Jeremy, Melissa, Jon and Nick. Best friend Shannon and Cousin, Desiree. Many Nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, and uncles.

She is predeceased by her husband (Michael, 2018), Mother, Father, sister Chrissy, brother Chuck, paternal grandparents, and maternal grandparents.

Calling hours Wednesday 9/6/2023, 1-3pm @ the Schulz-Pusateri funeral home 103 Maple CT Newark.