Ridosh Michael Jr.

CLYDE: Michael Ridosh Jr., 43 of Cayuga St. died Wednesday Aug. 15,2018. Mike was born in Clifton Springs on Nov. 17, 1974, son of Michael & June Leddick Ridosh Sr. He loved to hunt & fish. He Was a member of the Junius Fire Dept., and Seneca County Fire Service. Survived by his wife of 5 yrs. Ella Hammond Ridosh; 2 daughters Kiara Scott, & Katlin Rumfelt; 3 sons Toby Scott, Lucas Rumfelt, Anthony Hammond; grandson Michael Hammond, his parents Michael & June Ridosh Sr. of Canandaigua, sister Tonya Moore, brother, Anthony Ridosh, several nieces, nephews, & cousins. Friends may call Saturday Aug. 25, 11-1 pm, at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, where services will be held at 1 pm. Visit pusaterifunerals.com