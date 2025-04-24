Rienholtz, Cecile Betty Jane “Betty”

MACEDON: Born May 10, 1946, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Betty is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Rose "Landry" Johnson; son Jeremy Rienholtz; siblings, Yvette Depuyt, Al Johnson, Leo Johnson, Francis Johnson, Jerry Johnson, and Rita Dorofy. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Robert Rienholtz; children, Daniel (Danielle) Rienholtz, Renee (Michael) Lioudis and Steven Rienholtz; 8 grandchildren, Ava, Nolan, Jensen, Mikey, Aryana, Hannah, Wesley and Grace; siblings Doris Hapke, Robert Johnson, Nancy Ridley, Diana Stevens and many nieces and nephews. Although Betty was born in Champlain, New York, she spent most of her life living in Macedon, New York. In her younger years, Betty worked at Friden where she met her husband Bob at a company clambake on October 3, 1964. They were married November 9th, 1968 and have shared 56 loving years of marriage together. Betty was a loving homemaker caring for her four children. She was the heart and soul of her family and provided endless love and compassion for each of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed having everyone over for weekly Sunday get-togethers, holidays, baking cookies together and yard cleanup day. Family was very important to Betty and she always held strong to her Christian faith. She had a passion for quilting and created many beautiful quilts over the years. Betty also took great pride in her beautiful flower garden. With her, and Bob’s, large vegetable garden and fruit trees, she could often be found canning fruits and vegetables, cooking delicious meals for her family and baking pies. She also loved to travel and went on many trips. Betty will be remembered for her unwavering faith, unconditional love, strength, kindness, and wonderful sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A private burial with the immediate family will be held. There will be no prior calling hours. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. Further information will be provided when available. Please visit the tribute wall of her obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.