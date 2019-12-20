Powered by Dark Sky
October 7th 2020, Wednesday
Riggs, Laura A.

by WayneTimes.com
December 20, 2019

LYONS: Age 83, of Pilgrimport Rd. passed away at home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday (Dec. 21) 1 pm at Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Dutch St. Rd. in Huron. For those wishing, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd. Lyons, NY 14489. Laura was born in the town of Huron on August 19, 1936, a daughter to the late Charles and Elsie Crocker Clingerman.  She retired from Dynalec in Sodus and enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with her family. She was predeceased by siblings, Doris Pentycofe, Pearl Pentycofe, Betty Bennett, Jean Lindstrom, Gary Campbell and Louie Campbell.  Laura is survived by her 2 sisters, Donna (Tom) Wilcox and Linda (Les) Powell, brother, Tony (Rhonda) Salerno; brother-in-law, Charles Lindstrom; nieces and nephews, The Pentycofe family, Salerno family, Mathis family, McDonald family, Bennett family, Campbell family, and Kotvis family; many great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. keysorfuneralhome.com

