Rimel, Hannelore M.

PALMYRA: Hannelore died on August 22, 2020 at age 90. Predeceased by her husband, George Rimel; daughter, Jeannie Rimel; daughter-in-law, Susan Wells; sister, Barbra Boutilier; great grandson, Jonathan Daggett.Hannelore is survived by her daughter, Lori Rimel; sons, Ted (Judy) Rimel and George Rimel; sisters, Erika Raines and Gisela Sherrill; grandchildren, Troy Daggett, Kellene (Mark) Romano, Christel Daggett, Stacey (Matt) Moroz, Jennifer Wells. Feliciti Rimel, Will Sherk, Susan Rimel, Amanda Karszes, Charles (Jenny) Moore, and Jason (Jessica) Clark; 16 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Hannelore was born in Essen, Germany. She moved to America in 1955 after marrying her husband, George while he was stationed in Germany in 1954. Hannelore received her United States Citizenship in 1959 and was proud to become a US citizen. Hannelore loved arts and crafts and enjoyed gardening. There was never a dull moment when Hannelore was around. Her sense of humor like no other and she always enjoyed a good laugh. Most of all she loved her family and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. All services are private. Contributions in Hannelore’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Hannelore’s tribute wall on www.murphyfuneralservices.com.