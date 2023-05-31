Ring, Lynne Elizabeth

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, ARKANSAS/NEWARK: Lynne Elizabeth Ring, 71, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas passed away May 25, 2023. She was born October 23, 1951 in Newark, NY, to Lynn Waldorf and Irene Waldorf. Lynne graduated from Newark (NY) High School in 1969.
Lynne was preceded in death by her father, Lynn Waldorf; mother, Irene Waldorf
Lynne is survived by her son Justin, his wife Nicole and their two children - Cameron and Logan - all of Plainfield, IL; her son Collin Ring of Benton, AR; her son Nathan Ring of Nashville, TN; and stepson Fritz Ring and his two children Justin and Bryce of South Carolina.
Lynne was widely known for her countless hours of charitable work, dedication to the Medical field & First Responders, along with her commitment to animals & wildlife.
A celebration of Lynne’s life will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Anthony’s Chapel (Garvan Gardens) with Andrew Gonzalez officiating.
WILLIAMSON/WEBSTER: Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 31, 2023. Predeceased by her husband of 46 years, David; brother: Matt Peterson; niece: Kelly Thompson Bivens. Cathy was a kind soul who loved her family and friends. She will be missed by all. Survived by her loving daughter: Jennifer (Dan) Benson and […]
ROSE: Rev. Nanette Marie Humbert, age 85, of Rose, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Sunday, May 28, 2023, with her daughters by her side. Nanette was born on October 23, 1937, to the late Chester Arthur and Elizabeth Mary (Duell) Dayton in Corinth, NY. She is survived by her children, Mark […]