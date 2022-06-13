Ripley, Frederick A. 

WEBSTER: Friday, June 10, 2022, age 92. Predeceased by his wife, Rita; parents, Lester and Mildred; sister, Elizabeth Cioppa. He leaves his children, Deborah (Don) LeFever, Pam Ripley (Bruce), Doug and Jamie; grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Jeremy, Becky, Shawn and Joe; many great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Gladys Wright; nieces and nephews.
Calling hours were held on June 16 in Webster. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, June 17 at St. Rita’s Church, 1008 Maple Dr., Webster. Interment, West Webster Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Arrangements made by Willard H. Scott Funeral Home
PHELPS/NEWARK: Lewis “Lewie” Boyd Hill. 77, died Tuesday (May 24, 2022) Harrisburg, North Carolina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday (June 27th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark, New York. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. He was born in Newark on April 21, 1945, […]
WEBSTER: Age 82, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Friday, April 1, 2022. Predeceased by her parents, William and Eleanor Stauffer, her mother- and father-in-law Evelyn and Henry Sergeant, and husband, Gilbert. Carol is survived by her loving sons, Tim (Christine), Mark (Christine) and Matt (Tracy); grandchildren, Jeff, Tyler, Michael, Katie, Madison and […]