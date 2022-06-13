Ripley, Frederick A. 

WEBSTER: Friday, June 10, 2022, age 92. Predeceased by his wife, Rita; parents, Lester and Mildred; sister, Elizabeth Cioppa. He leaves his children, Deborah (Don) LeFever, Pam Ripley (Bruce), Doug and Jamie; grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Jeremy, Becky, Shawn and Joe; many great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Gladys Wright; nieces and nephews.

Calling hours were held on June 16 in Webster. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, June 17 at St. Rita’s Church, 1008 Maple Dr., Webster. Interment, West Webster Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Arrangements made by Willard H. Scott Funeral Home