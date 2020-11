ROSWELL, GA/ FORMERLY MARION: Age 67, of Roswell, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Born on June 3, 1953 in Clifton Springs, NY, she was the daughter of the late Dennis Van Strien and the late Loretta Bushart Van Strien. She was an elementary school teacher in Roswell, GA and a member of the 2nd Reform Church in Marion NY. Mrs. Ripsoa is survived by her husband, Ted Riposa of Roswell; daughter, Katelyn Riposa of Gainesville; son Jonathan Riposa of Marietta and grandson, Lucas Riposa-Monzon. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com