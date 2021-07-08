Rising, Brett

WATERLOO: Brett Rising, 66, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was born in Auburn , son of Richard Rising, and Jeanne Richardson Rising. He was employed at Paperworks in Baldwinsville as an Electrical Mechanical Technologist. He enjoyed motorcycles, music, and was an avid bowler.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Jeanne Rising, son, Lukas (Alysia) Rising of Pennellville, grandson, Robert Rising, sister, Sheila (Richard) Toles of Wolcott, nephews, Corey Toles, Chad (J-ann) Toles, and Matt (Ryleigh) Toles.

A celebration of Brett’s life will take place July 17, 2:00-5:00 at Marshall Park, North Rose.

Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com