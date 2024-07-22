Rising, Richard Henry

SAVANNAH: Richard Henry Rising, 89, of Savannah NY, passed away on July 19, 2024. He was born on September 18, 1934, in Lyons, son of the late Henry and Marian Rising. He graduated from Leavenworth High School, where he first developed his meticulous eye for detail that would hallmark his career. Richard’s work as a surveyor allowed him to contribute significantly to the development of his community, laying precise measurements that helped shape the local landscape.

Richard was an enthusiastic outdoorsman, known especially for his love of deer hunting. His passion for the outdoors was only rivaled by his devotion to Syracuse Basketball, a team he followed fervently throughout his life.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jeanne, and his daughter, Sheila (Richard) Toles. Richard was a proud grandfather to Corey, Chad (J-Ann) Matthew (Ryleigh) Toles, and Lukas (Alysia) Rising, and a great-grandfather to Robbie Rising. He is also survived by his brother, Arnie Rising, and several nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his son, Brett Rising, and his sister, Janet Smith.

Richard will be remembered for his sharp wit, his dedication to his family, and his love for the natural beauty of Upstate New York. His legacy will live on through the many projects he worked on and the memories he created with his family in the great outdoors.

A private burial will take place at the Butler-Savannah Cemetery on Rt. 89. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.

www.catoredcreek.com