Rittenhouse, Thomas (Tom)

WOLCOTT/NEWARK: Age 89, passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday, January 17, 2021. He is survived by his loving children, Keith Bloomer, Kerry (Mark) Bernstein, Kris (Alyssa) Rittenhouse, and his daughter-in-law Bonnie Bloomer. Tom was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In Heaven he joins his wife Bernice (Bea), his sons Kelly and Ken Bloomer and his brother Marks. Tom was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to upstate NY in 1969, which he was proud to call home, raised five children and was a dedicated worker at Xerox. Thomas always had smiles and hugs to give, loved life and made friends wherever he went. Given the current times, we cannot celebrate Tom’s life as he deserved, but when it is safe, we will do so. A Graveside Service will be held at Huron Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday, January 26th at 11:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Wolcott, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
WILLIAMSON: She was born on June 24, 1923 in Ontario, NY and entered peacefully into rest on January 19, 2021 at age 97. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Mark W. Brownell and her only sibling, Dorothy Lebbert. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Mephan. Ellen leaves behind her loving […]
SODUS: Born in Sodus, NY in 1942, past peacefully on January 17, 2021. Larry graduated from Sodus Central High School in 1960. He lived in San Diego, California, retired from the Navy after 33 years of service. Survived by his wife, Liz Contant, brothers, Wayne (Gi) Contant, Danny (Teresa) Contant, sister Kay (Richard) Mayo, son, […]