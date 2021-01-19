Rittenhouse, Thomas (Tom)

WOLCOTT/NEWARK: Age 89, passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday, January 17, 2021. He is survived by his loving children, Keith Bloomer, Kerry (Mark) Bernstein, Kris (Alyssa) Rittenhouse, and his daughter-in-law Bonnie Bloomer. Tom was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In Heaven he joins his wife Bernice (Bea), his sons Kelly and Ken Bloomer and his brother Marks. Tom was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to upstate NY in 1969, which he was proud to call home, raised five children and was a dedicated worker at Xerox. Thomas always had smiles and hugs to give, loved life and made friends wherever he went. Given the current times, we cannot celebrate Tom’s life as he deserved, but when it is safe, we will do so. A Graveside Service will be held at Huron Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday, January 26th at 11:00am. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Wolcott, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com