Ritter, Edmund A. 

VICTOR: Formerly of Ontario, NY, passed away on January 30, 2020 at 98 years old. Born in Rochester, NY to the late George and Henrietta Ritter. Edmund was also predeceased by his first wife, Wilma and his second wife, Marjorie; siblings, Madeline, Evelyn, Arnold and George, Jr. Edmund is survived by his sisters-in-law, Barbara Wheeler, Kathleen Pembroke; niece, Amy (Bill) Colburn; nephews, Scott Wheeler and Michael Pembroke; several other nieces and nephews. Ed graduated from Livonia High School in 1941 and received a bachelor's degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He enjoyed a long career as an electrical engineer until he retired in 1986. Ed was a proud WWII veteran, serving for 3 years in the Pacific with the 302nd battalion of the Seabees in the U.S. Navy. Ed was passionate about antique wooden boats. He possessed expert knowledge of wooden boat restoration, winning many awards for his craftsmanship. He owned and restored several antique wooden boats including a complete rebuild of a 29' 1929 Hacker Craft, named Wilma C after his wife. He was a 38+ year member of the Finger Lakes Chapter and Wine Country Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society and served as a judge at many ACBS boat shows. He also belonged to the Finger Lakes Boating Museum in Hammondsport. Ed also enjoyed attending sporting events, antiquing, stock car racing and spending time with family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Church in the Spring. Interment in Irondequoit Cemetery in the Spring. Contributions in Ed's memory may be directed to the Finger Lakes Boating museum.