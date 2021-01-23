Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 24th 2021, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Rivers, Jimmy

by WayneTimes.com
January 23, 2021

NEWARK: January 18th, 2021, Mr. Jimmie Rivers passed away peacefully in his sleep in Newark, New York. Predeceased by his Parents, Mr. Nathan Rivers & Parley May Rivers of Milton, Alabama.. Siblings; Ferolice Rivers, Lee Edward Rivers, Jennie L. Moorer & Roxie Rivers Hall; Children, Brenda River Desir, Grandchildren; Lashundra Rivers. Jimmie was survived by Siblings; Delores Porter, Dorothy Rivers, Geneva Rivers, Rosie Rivers, Jacqueline Rivers Atkins (Robert) &Felbert Rivers. Children; Jimmie Rivers Jr. Debra Rivers Johnson, Lisa Rivers Jones (Thomas), Dorothy A. Rivers. Grandchildren; Wayne Marlow, Catayshia Donald, Quanteatriouse Johnson, Vohnneshia Rivers, Quenton Porter (Danielle), Jamal Rivers, Rakem Rivers, Dessiah Rivers, Malik Rivers, Jibreal Wright, Jahlil Roberts, Jahleeya Robert’s, as well as thirteen Great Grandchildren. We will always love you as you loved and cared for us. Service for Jimmie will be held January 30th, 2021 at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home; 103 Maple Ct Newark, New York 14513 Calling hours are between 10:30am – 11:30am. We will be holding a small remembrance  for the family post service.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Countryman, Beverly Chase

WOLCOTT: Age 92, passed away at Newark Manor Nursing Home January 23, 2021. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Darlene Stell of Lyons, NY; son, Gary (Jacquelyn) Countryman of Wolcott, NY; grandsons, Steven Stell of Newark, NY, Chad (Keri Hammond) Countryman of Wolcott, NY and Adam (Dina) Countryman of Walworth, NY; great grandchildren, Mya and […]

Read More
Main, Carl J.

PALMYRA/MESA, AZ.: Went to meet his judgment on January 7, 2021 at the age of 78. Carl was born on February 14, 1942 in Canandaigua, NY the eldest son of Harold K. and Clara Main, both deceased, of Palmyra, NY. He was also predeceased by two brothers Richard H. Main in 1965 and Floyd R. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square