Rivers, Jimmy

NEWARK: January 18th, 2021, Mr. Jimmie Rivers passed away peacefully in his sleep in Newark, New York. Predeceased by his Parents, Mr. Nathan Rivers & Parley May Rivers of Milton, Alabama.. Siblings; Ferolice Rivers, Lee Edward Rivers, Jennie L. Moorer & Roxie Rivers Hall; Children, Brenda River Desir, Grandchildren; Lashundra Rivers. Jimmie was survived by Siblings; Delores Porter, Dorothy Rivers, Geneva Rivers, Rosie Rivers, Jacqueline Rivers Atkins (Robert) &Felbert Rivers. Children; Jimmie Rivers Jr. Debra Rivers Johnson, Lisa Rivers Jones (Thomas), Dorothy A. Rivers. Grandchildren; Wayne Marlow, Catayshia Donald, Quanteatriouse Johnson, Vohnneshia Rivers, Quenton Porter (Danielle), Jamal Rivers, Rakem Rivers, Dessiah Rivers, Malik Rivers, Jibreal Wright, Jahlil Roberts, Jahleeya Robert’s, as well as thirteen Great Grandchildren. We will always love you as you loved and cared for us. Service for Jimmie will be held January 30th, 2021 at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home; 103 Maple Ct Newark, New York 14513 Calling hours are between 10:30am – 11:30am. We will be holding a small remembrance for the family post service.