Riviello, Mrs. Phyllis A.

CLYDE: Mrs. Phyllis A. Riviello (Fifi), 88, of 98 Sibley St. Clyde, NY, gained her angel wings on Sunday May 16th, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. At her request there will be no prior calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial and a celebration of Fifi’s life on Monday (May 24th, 2021) at 11am at St. John’s Church, St. Joseph The Worker Parish. Inurnment will immediately follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN 38105) or to the St. John’s Church memorial fund (43 W Dezeng St, Clyde, NY 14433).

Fifi was born on April 13th, 1933 in Clyde, NY. The daughter of the late Thomas and Delia Felella Castellano. She graduated from Clyde High School in the Class of 1950. She was an employee of the former General Electric and Thomas Electronics facilities in Clyde, NY. She enjoyed spending time with her many friends and family talking sports, kids, and grandchildren. She was an avid Brooklyn Dodgers, New York Giants, and Penn State Nittany Lions fan. Phyllis enjoyed her “snowbird” condo she shared with her husband Donald in Lake Worth, FL escaping 23 cold NY winters. She loved when friends and family would come down to visit.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Donald; her son Richard Riviello of Penn Yann; her two daughters Karen and Donna Riviello of Clyde, NY; her loving sister Diane (James) Darnell of Clyde, NY; sister in laws, Doris and Suzi Castellano; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was pre-deceased by her son Steven Riviello; her brothers Anthony Castellano; and Thomas Castellano.

